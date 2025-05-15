Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

