Cummins Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.82 (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.82 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Cummins has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cummins to earn $27.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $333.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.97 and its 200-day moving average is $341.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cummins stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.