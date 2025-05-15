Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 827.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

