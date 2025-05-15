Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 16,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,998 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $10,526,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $188.32 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.