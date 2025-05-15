Research Analysts Set Expectations for RCL Q2 Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.82 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.5%

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $251.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,648.30. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total transaction of $15,193,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. This trade represents a 28.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,992 shares of company stock worth $23,566,445 over the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.