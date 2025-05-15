Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of PRTA opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $370.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.11. Prothena has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $25.42.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5500.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Prothena by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 341,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $9,556,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

