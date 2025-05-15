Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in POSCO by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PKX opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 billion. POSCO had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

