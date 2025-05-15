Curtis Philippon Acquires 15,000 Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Philippon acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,900.00.

Curtis Philippon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Curtis Philippon acquired 25,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GEI stock opened at C$22.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.12. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.63 and a 52 week high of C$26.10.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.50 to C$29.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.85.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

