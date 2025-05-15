Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $368.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s current price.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.67.

NYSE:PSA opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 465,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

