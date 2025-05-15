Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.8%

RRC stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $67,197. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,421.82. This represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 523.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 471,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,224.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 116,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 107,422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

