Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) CEO Acquires $373,120.00 in Stock

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas F. Shannon acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $373,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,344,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,877,120. The trade was a 1.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LUCK opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.09 and a beta of 0.80. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.42 million. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s payout ratio is -314.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

