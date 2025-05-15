National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
National Presto Industries Trading Down 0.4%
NYSE NPK opened at $85.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.49. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.64 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%.
National Presto Industries Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.
About National Presto Industries
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Presto Industries
- What does consumer price index measure?
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.