National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

NYSE NPK opened at $85.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.49. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.64 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

