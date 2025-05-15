National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

National Presto Industries Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE NPK opened at $85.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.49. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.64 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

