UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PKST stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $446.94 million, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.68 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

