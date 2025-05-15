Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NTR opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

