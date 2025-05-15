Focus Partners Wealth Buys 97,340 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,340 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enstar Group LTD bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 60,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 714.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 92,601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 591,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 310,715 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 127,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 112,918 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

