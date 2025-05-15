Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $741,000 in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Astrana Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 3,880.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Astrana Health by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTH opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $620.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astrana Health

Astrana Health Profile

(Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.