Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,842 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,478,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 2.0%

BROS stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 210.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

