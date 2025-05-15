Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 257,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,072,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H opened at $136.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.64. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.17.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

