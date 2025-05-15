monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $325.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNDY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Get monday.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $292.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.49. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.05, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a 12 month low of $188.01 and a 12 month high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.93 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.