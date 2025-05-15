Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $292.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.49. monday.com has a 1 year low of $188.01 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 488.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

