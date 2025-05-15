Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $651,000 Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 196.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 291,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 121,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $329.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Equities analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

