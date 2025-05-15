CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Position Increased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of CareDx worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 771.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CareDx by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in CareDx by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in CareDx by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $465,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,238.20. This represents a 44.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $228,831.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,481.89. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,382 shares of company stock worth $934,509. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $892.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

