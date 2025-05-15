Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $867,000 Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Arcus Biosciences worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,044,000 after buying an additional 228,325 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,857,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $906.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,001,348.80. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,704. The trade was a 238.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

