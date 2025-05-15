Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOS. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1523 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

