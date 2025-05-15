Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stake Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.87. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

