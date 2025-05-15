Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $883,000 Investment in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $29,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $6,698,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,850.14. This represents a 29.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Sedaghat acquired 249,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,947,896.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,264,839.75. The trade was a 256.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 929,729 shares of company stock worth $22,280,897. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $980.53 million, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.58. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

