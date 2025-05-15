Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enovis by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Enovis by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Enovis by 506.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Enovis Trading Down 3.1%

ENOV opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.