AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of AGCO opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $119.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.87%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

