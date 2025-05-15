Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 13,937 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of MUX opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $379.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.06 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MUX shares. National Bank Financial raised McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on McEwen Mining from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on MUX

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.