Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Raymond James raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3%

AMP opened at $521.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.62 and its 200 day moving average is $520.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

