Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,988.80. This trade represents a 6.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

