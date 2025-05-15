Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $668,000 Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 831.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective (down from $2.80) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Capital set a $3.25 price objective on AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $2.75 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

