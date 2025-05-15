Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $678,000 Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $315.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

