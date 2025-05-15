Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 276.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,993 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $8,868,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 423,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $665.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.