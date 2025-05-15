Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PROG were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 40.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PROG by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of PROG by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PROG by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $28.76 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.81.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $684.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.23 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

In related news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu acquired 1,650 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 3,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,031.21. This trade represents a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,150 shares of company stock worth $852,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

