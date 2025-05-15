IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Cut to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. IBEX has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $246,503.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,286.26. This trade represents a 29.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 49,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,189.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,729.92. The trade was a 18.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,069. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 386.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 95.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in IBEX by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

