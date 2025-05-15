Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.2%

JKHY opened at $177.91 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.16 and a 200-day moving average of $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.52%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after purchasing an additional 765,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after purchasing an additional 643,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after purchasing an additional 471,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,240,000 after purchasing an additional 464,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

