& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 50,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $5,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $13,729,885.26. This represents a 27.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,385 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,292.60.

On Thursday, May 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,081 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $3,066,757.95.

On Monday, March 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $5,281,283.84.

On Wednesday, March 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $60,060.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of GSHD opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.59.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 117.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

