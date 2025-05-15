Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,209,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,573,000 after acquiring an additional 738,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 201.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after purchasing an additional 548,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,041,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,892,000 after purchasing an additional 415,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 411,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.