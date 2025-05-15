The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $235.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.48.

Shares of FSLR opened at $192.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $163.65. First Solar has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. First Solar’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,815. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in First Solar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,213 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of First Solar by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $705,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

