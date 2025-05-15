California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. California Resources has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that California Resources will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other California Resources news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 68.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

