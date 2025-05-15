Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Stock Price

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock’s current price.

SW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE SW opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Smurfit Westrock has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.