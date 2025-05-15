B. Riley Begins Coverage on Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

SAR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Compass Point reduced their price target on Saratoga Investment from $26.25 to $25.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

SAR opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $369.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.21). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

