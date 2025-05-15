Edward Harris Fenster Buys 50,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,408,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,306,938.34. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Edward Harris Fenster purchased 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00.

RUN opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.66. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $839,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 31,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 39.9% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 798,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 227,667 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 571,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 359,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

