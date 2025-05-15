Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AQN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of AQN opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -15.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,621,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 873,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,510,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,845,000 after buying an additional 544,198 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 92,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 829,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 206,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

