Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVX. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $248.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average of $151.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

