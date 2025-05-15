Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells $418,800.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $418,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,855,837.12. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Bobby Riley sold 2,681 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $78,204.77.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

REPX stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 93.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

