HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 359.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Inuvo Stock Up 3.5%

INUV stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.98. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 73,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inuvo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inuvo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 255,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

