Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Flagstar Financial Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:FLG opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Flagstar Financial has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flagstar Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

