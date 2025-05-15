Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 741,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 278,307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,067.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 627,614 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Manulife Financial stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 63.87%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.